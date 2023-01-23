BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on multiple charges Monday after probation officers allegedly found explosive devices inside his home, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Michael M. Meyers, 60, was indicted on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment.

Officials say that on Dec. 13, 2022, Erie County probation officers were conducting a routine visit to Meyers’ home in Hamburg where they allegedly found eight homemade tubular explosives.

Meyers had been previously sentenced to three years of probation on Nov. 1, 2022, after pleading guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Officials say Meyers was convicted of acting in a manner “likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare” of two children between December 2015 and September 2019.

Meyers faces a maximum of seven years in prison if he is convicted of the highest charge tied to the alleged explosive devices.