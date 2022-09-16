BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was indicted for murder Friday morning. He stands accused of stabbing and killing a 25-year-old in Lake View in the early hours of July 10.

Jared M. Adamski, 26, of the Village of Hamburg, is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

The charges stem from July 10, when Adamski allegedly stabbed 25-year-old Brenden Benoit of Boston, N.Y., several times in the upper area of his leg, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened in a wooded area near Heltz Road.

Benoit was declared dead at the scene.

The DA’s Office also arraigned two others Friday morning in this case under the accomplice liability theory.

Harrison J. Drozen, 20, of North Carolina, formerly of the Village of Hamburg, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Kayleigh A. Skybyk-Schuh, 19, of the Village of Hamburg, was indicted on one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Two other village residents, Connor E. Krone, 22, and Elexus Dean, 20, were indicted by a grand jury. Dean is expected to be arraigned on Sept. 19 and Krone on Sept. 21. A sixth person was charged in this case, but the grand jury did not indict them.

It’s alleged that Skybyk-Schuh and others drove the victim to the scene of the crime with the intent to lure him into the wooded area, the DA’s Office said. Adamski, Drozen and Krone were allegedly hiding and ready to attack.

When Benoit got out of the vehicle, he allegedly was punched by one of the men. Benoit tried to escape the attack by getting back into the vehicle. That’s when Adamski stabbed the 25-year-old several times inside the vehicle, according to the DA’s Office.

Adamski, Drozen and Skybyk-Schuh are sitting behind bars without bail. It’s not yet known when they’ll be back in court.

If convicted on the highest charge, Adamski and Drozen could spend 25 years to life in prison. Skybyk-Schuh could spend a maximum of 25 years locked up.