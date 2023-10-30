BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of a man at a North Buffalo business in February, according to the Erie County DA’s office.

Salvatore S. Rizzo, 36, shot 40-year-old Slavisa Stojanovic on Feb. 9 with an illegal gun at a business on Botsford Place. Rizzo was arrested a short time later at his residence in Hamburg and Stojanovic died a week later at ECMC.

Rizzo pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in September.