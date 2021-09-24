Hamburg man sentenced to 30 years in prison for production of child pornography

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. An internet firm is ending the automated registration of website names that include words or phrases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to combat coronavirus-related fraud. Los Angeles-based Namecheap Inc. made the pledge after a federal judge in Texas on Sunday, March 22, 2020, ordered the takedown of a website the U.S. Department of Justice accused of stealing credit card information while offering fake coronavirus vaccine kits. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man convicted for production of child pornography will spend 30 years in prison.

The United States Attorney’s office says 61-year-old Robert Chapline produced child porn by coercing an underage victim to engage in sexually explicit behavior between February 13, 2016, and October 2, 2017.

Chapline photographed the minor getting out of the shower and posing in a bedroom in February 2016, according to the USAO. Between 2012 and 2017 the 61-year-old “engaged in sexual contact with the Victim on several occasions.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia; the Hamburg Police Department, under the direction of Chief Kevin Trask and the Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory worked together on the investigation.