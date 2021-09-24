BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man convicted for production of child pornography will spend 30 years in prison.
The United States Attorney’s office says 61-year-old Robert Chapline produced child porn by coercing an underage victim to engage in sexually explicit behavior between February 13, 2016, and October 2, 2017.
Chapline photographed the minor getting out of the shower and posing in a bedroom in February 2016, according to the USAO. Between 2012 and 2017 the 61-year-old “engaged in sexual contact with the Victim on several occasions.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia; the Hamburg Police Department, under the direction of Chief Kevin Trask and the Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory worked together on the investigation.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Crime News
- Hamburg man sentenced to 30 years in prison for production of child pornography
- Buffalo man admits to fatally stabbing woman inside Town of Tonawanda apartment
- Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for information on May homicide
- Collierville, TN Kroger shooting kills 2, including shooter, injures 12 more
- Buffalo man “grazed by gunfire” in Tuesday night shooting on Norfolk Ave.