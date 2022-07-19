HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 65-year-old Hamburg man was sentenced to 60 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release by a U.S. District Judge on Friday, after he was found in possession of child pornography in 2019.

David Michael Calaiacovo was found in possession of several electronics, including a desktop and laptop, with over 800 images and videos of children being raped, sexually assaulted, or sexually exploited, during the execution of a NYSP Homeland Security Investigations warrant at Calaiacovo’s residence in June 2019.

Calaiacovo, a retired West Seneca school psychologist, was sentenced for possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.