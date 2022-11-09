BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A home improvement contractor has pleaded guilty to defrauding seven victims in 2018.

According to authorities, 39-year-old Jarrod Vosburg of Appleton entered into seven home improvement contracts in Amherst, Aurora, Buffalo and Grand Island. He would receive a down payment and then abandon the project without performing any work.

The victims lost a combined total of $41,000, the Erie County District Attorney’s office said, noting that it all took place in August and September of 2018.

Vosburg pleaded guilty to scheme to defraud and agreed to pay full restitution. He faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced on January 3, 2023.