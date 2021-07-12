BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says a Livingston County man has been sentenced for stealing nearly $100,000 from a student.
Vincent Van Vliet, while working as an ice skating instructor, admitted to stealing $98,958 from a client.
Between December 2018 and December 2019, prosecutors say the 42-year-old stole the money by altering checks and depositing the money into his account.
Van Vliet has since pled guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny and paid full restitution to the victim.
On Friday afternoon, he was sentenced to three years of probation.
- Man sentenced for false report that resulted in serious crash leaving Buffalo woman paralyzed
- Olympian Allison Schmitt: ‘Amazing honor’ to be Team USA captain
- Report: New Yorkers more worried about cost of gas, groceries
- WATCH LIVE: Tampa Bay Lightning championship boat parade
- Ice skating instructor sentenced for stealing nearly $100K from student
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.