Ice skating instructor sentenced for stealing nearly $100K from student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says a Livingston County man has been sentenced for stealing nearly $100,000 from a student.

Vincent Van Vliet, while working as an ice skating instructor, admitted to stealing $98,958 from a client.

Between December 2018 and December 2019, prosecutors say the 42-year-old stole the money by altering checks and depositing the money into his account.

Van Vliet has since pled guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny and paid full restitution to the victim.

On Friday afternoon, he was sentenced to three years of probation.

