BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from Venezuela is facing a weapon charge after authorities allegedly found an illegal gun in his vehicle after he made a wrong turn at the Peace Bridge on Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that 21-year-old Eloy Guadarrama Silva had a .40 caliber Ruger handgun and that it was discovered during an inspection. Authorities say that he did not intend to enter Canada.

Guadarrama Silva, who authorities say lives in Georgia, was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department and was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.