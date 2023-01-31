BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An incarcerated individual has been accused of assaulting a deputy during a security operation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s office.

At approximately 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 27, deputies say that Bilal Wright refused to comply with orders during a security operation in a housing unit. Deputies say Wright was directed to stand up and face the wall when deputies entered his unit. After entering, deputies say Wright, without provocation, threw a punch at a deputy, striking him in the face and knocking him unconscious.

As the deputy fell, they say he struck his head on the wall and his face against the metal bunk.

After the alleged assault, multiple deputies responded and entered the cell to restrain Wright as he continued to ignore commands and resisted deputies, they say. Wright was eventually secured with metal restraints but remained combative and kicked the responding deputies, according to officials.

As other deputies worked to control Wright, the injured deputy was moved to a safe area for treatment by the Correctional Health medical staff. Due to the extent of his injuries, he was transported to ECMC for further treatment for head and face injuries. According to deputies, he regained consciousness and was alert during transportation.

Deputies say medical staff at the holding center treated Wright, who was later transported to ECMC for additional evaluation and treatment.

Wright was charged with one count of assault while confined in a correctional facility and one count of obstruction of governmental administration, his second alleged incident within the Erie County Holding Center that resulted in a felony charge.

According to deputies, several other personnel sustained various injuries to hands, fingers, and shoulders.

Wright is currently being held without bail following an arrest in August on assault and sexual abuse charges.