ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old man is facing three felony charges for allegedly assaulting two corrections officers in the Erie County Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says that Jeremy Furment lunged at and struck both officers in the face, causing them to suffer facial lacerations. The officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center and have both been released.

Furment is facing four charges:

Two felony counts of assault while confined in a correctional facility

One felony count of criminal mischief for allegedly breaking an officer’s eyeglasses

One misdemeanor count of obstruction of governmental administration

Furment is being held without bail after he was arrested by Buffalo police on alleged felony weapon charges.

