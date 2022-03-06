ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday afternoon who had reportedly fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Ellington.

Victor Spinler, 37, was arrested just before 5 p.m. Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated, a felony, as well as driving while intoxicated per se, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and Vehicle Traffic Law violations of uninspected motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle and unsafe lane change.

Deputies said when they arrived to the scene on W. Main Street, they found Spinler had left the scene. Shortly thereafter, he was reportedly found operating the vehicle in an intoxicated state and was identified by deputies.

Spinler was taken to Chautauqua County Jail pending CAP arraignment on the charges. He will report to the Town of Ellington Court at a later date.