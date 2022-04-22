BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the warrant, Marcus Hunt, 38, was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Officers reportedly recovered a half kilo of cocaine, worth around $50,000, from the residence, as well as drug-packing material, a scale with residue and what was described as “a large amount” of cash. A search of Hunt’s vehicle reportedly led to the recovery of a 9 millimeter handgun and a loaded Glock 22 handgun, which was later discovered to have been stolen from a Georgia police officer’s personal vehicle in 2009.

The investigation reportedly also revealed Hunt was breaking down large quantities of crack cocaine into $10 and $20 bags, resulting in “significant drug traffic.”

Hunt was charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class A felony, one count of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell in the third degree, a Class B felony.

He was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm in the second degree, a Class C felony, and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Hunt was held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.