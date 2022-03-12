ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — An investigation is underway in Genesee County into a double homicide.

The killings happened at 10216 Alexander Road in the Town of Alexander, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office.

It’s believed this is an “isolated incident” and there’s no public danger.

Authorities haven’t released any other details.

