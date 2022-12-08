JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The execution of multiple search warrants following an investigation into a drug distribution ring resulted in 19 people being arrested, the Jamestown Police Department announced.

The following people, all of Jamestown unless noted, were arrested:

Wilfredo M Castrillo, 46

Rachel R. Kalb, 30

Teresa A. Davis, 59

Carlos Gonzalez, 38

Warren Dinkins, 59

Craig Vanhook, 33

Zaid Mendoza, 44

Huntyr Swanson, 22

Cora Waddington, 33

Dwayne A. Lowery, 28

Alvin J. Jusino, 28

Scott Wynn, 47

Russell Sims, 29

Delbert Clark, 55

Melissa Catherman, 44

Kimberly Brandow, 46

Izena Rhone, 33

Patricia Curry, 45

Robin Miller, 33, of Stockton, N.Y.

Police say that around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, multiple law enforcement entities executed three search warrants following an investigation into a fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring.

The first warrant was executed at 628 Spring St. in Jamestown, where the Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team made entry and located several individuals inside along with quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as packaging materials. As a result, Castrillo, Kalb, Davis, Gonzalez, Dinkins and Vanhook were all taken into custody and charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All were released on appearance tickets except Castrillo, who was wanted by parole for being an absconder and was held on the warrant.

During the second warrant, executed at 252 West Main St. in Falconer, N.Y., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT Team made entry and located three individuals. A search of the residence found over 40 grams of fentanyl, over 16 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, cutting agents, a 9mm pistol that was previously reported stolen from the Village of Lakewood, a large capacity ammunition feeding device and $1,800 in cash.

As a result, Mendoza and Waddington were charged with second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Swanson was also located inside, but she was only charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The third warrant was executed at the lower apartment of 15 West Cowden Pl. in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team entered the residence and located ten people. A search resulted in the findings of 67.1 grams of fentanyl, three grams of methamphetamine, $1,140 cash, scales, and packaging materials.

Lowery, Jusino, Wynn, Sims, Clark, Catherman, Brandow, Rhone, Curry and Miller were all charged with two counts of third-degree and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Clark was charged with an extra count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance as he was in possession of 4.2 grams of fentanyl when going to jail.

In addition, Sims, who was on Jamestown police’s top 10 most wanted list, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants. Wynn also had a warrant out for his arrest and was held on that charge.

Anyone with information about drug or criminal activity are asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip line at 716-483-8477 (TIPS), the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department Tip line at 716-664-2420 or the Dunkirk Police Department tip line at 716-363-0313.