JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman while preventing her from calling law enforcement during a domestic dispute, the Jamestown Police Department announced.
Thomas Jewell Jr., 50, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Police say they responded to an address in northern Jamestown on Friday after a reported domestic dispute. When they arrived, Jewell was not there but was located a short distance away from the house. After officers made contact, Jewell allegedly ran from them but he was later caught and detained.
An investigation found that Jewell allegedly struck a woman over the head, grabbed her by the neck and choked her, and damaged items in the home. It is further alleged he did all this while preventing her from calling law enforcement.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.