JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple charges following a domestic dispute incident, according to Jamestown police.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were patrolling the area of N. Main Street when they observed a domestic dispute in progress. After further investigation, police say Tyler Coulter attempted to run over a victim with his vehicle.

Coulter’s baby was also inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Police say no one was injured in the incident and Coulter was taken into custody after surveillance video confirmed the incident. He was transported to Jamestown City Jail.

Coulter faces the following charges:

Criminal contempt in the first degree

Reckless endangerment

Endangering the welfare of a child, two counts

Aggravated family offense

Coulter is being held pending arraingment.