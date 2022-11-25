JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple weapons charges, according to the Jamestown Police Department.
On Nov. 24, Jamestown police say they responded to an address on Barrett Avenue where, they say, three armed individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle.
Police say they located Hector Feliciano at the scene, who was laying inside a separate vehicle that was reportedly involved with the incident. Upon further investigation, police say they found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle which was later determined to be an illegal firearm.
Feliciano was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees. He was transported to city jail and is being held pending arraignment.
- World Cup host Qatar eliminated from the tournament, earliest exit by a host nation
- Sullivan: Bills win but still searching for their old standard
- Jamestown man facing multiple weapon charges
- Reports: Bills’ Von Miller did not tear ACL, but will still miss time
- Wife dies, husband rescued after overnight hiking trip in the Narrows at Zion National Park
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.