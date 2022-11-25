JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple weapons charges, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

On Nov. 24, Jamestown police say they responded to an address on Barrett Avenue where, they say, three armed individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle.

Police say they located Hector Feliciano at the scene, who was laying inside a separate vehicle that was reportedly involved with the incident. Upon further investigation, police say they found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle which was later determined to be an illegal firearm.

Feliciano was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees. He was transported to city jail and is being held pending arraignment.