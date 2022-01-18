Jamestown man arrested on drug charges after falling asleep over steering wheel

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Richard Baer, 54, was taken into custody around 10:47 a.m. Monday morning after he was found in possession of over 11 grams of methamphetamine, according to Jamestown police.

Baer was slumped over the steering wheel of his car, asleep, when found by Jamestown PD. When officers went to check on him, they discovered he was under the influence of drugs and upon bringing him into custody, they found over 11 grams of meth on his person.

He is reportedly being held until arraignment on charges of felony criminal possession in the third degree and driving while ability-impaired by drugs.