JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop last Friday, police say.

Police say they conducted the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday. There, an investigation showed that 46-year-old Michael Barringer of Jamestown was in possession of 34.4 grams of fentanyl, 24.1 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of suboxone and over $1,000 in cash. Police say he was a passenger in the car.

He is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia.