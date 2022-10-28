JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing multiple drug and gun charges following a search on Friday.

Jamestown police and Chautauqua County Sheriffs started the search at approximately 12:50 p.m. Friday at an apartment on Forest Avenue. Inside, they located 19-year-old Simeon Leeper as well as a quantity of crack cocaine, three large capacity ammunition feeding devices, scales, packaging materials and over $4,000 in cash.

Leeper was arrested and charged with third and fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He also had an outstanding warrant in the city of Jamestown for fishing without a license.

He is being held at the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.