JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing drug charges after police conducted a search warrant at a home on Langford Street on Tuesday, they said.
Jamestown police say they executed the warrant just after 1 p.m. after a months-long investigation. The search revealed a quantity of fentanyl, seven grams of methamphetamine, three units of suboxone, and other paraphernalia.
27-year-old John Dahn was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia. He was transported to be arraigned.
Latest on WIVB.com
- Judge unseals additional portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
- Villa Maria cuts ribbon on new dining hall
- Dunkirk man sentenced for threatening to stab officer
- “If you’re going to say ‘Welcome to My Nightmare,’ don’t just say it… give them the nightmare”: Alice Cooper visits UB
- Starbucks drink sold in 7 states recalled due to possible presence of metal fragments
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.