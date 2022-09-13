JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing drug charges after police conducted a search warrant at a home on Langford Street on Tuesday, they said.

Jamestown police say they executed the warrant just after 1 p.m. after a months-long investigation. The search revealed a quantity of fentanyl, seven grams of methamphetamine, three units of suboxone, and other paraphernalia.

27-year-old John Dahn was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia. He was transported to be arraigned.