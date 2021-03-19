Jamestown man asked to wear mask in store arrested after allegedly revealing gun

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Victor M. Mojica, 38 of Jamestown was asked by Jamestown store employees to wear a mask while inside the establishment, Mojica allegedly revealed a handgun before fleeing, according to City of Jamestown Public Safety.

Mojica entered Robo Wash and when asked by two employees to wear a face mask, as required by New York State, he became angry, kicking one of the employees and allegedly “pulled out what appeared to be a pistol,” police said.

Police responded around 8:56 a.m. on Friday to Robo Wash at 817 N. Main Street in Jamestown after the incident happened.

He fled the scene and was later identified through store surveillance footage.

Investigators have yet to find the pistol and have executed a search warrant at Mojica’s home looking for the weapon.

Mojica is charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. He’s been booked into the city jail.