JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August.

22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. He was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.

Another male victim suffered was transported and then flown to a hospital in Erie, Penn.

Roldan-Pantojas is charged with second degree murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

Bail was set at $1 million cash or $2 million property bond. He is due back in court on October 24.