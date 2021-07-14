Jamestown man charged with grand larceny after driving away in Village of Lakewood employee’s truck

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man watched as someone he didn’t know drive away in his pickup truck Monday in Lakewood.

A Village of Lakewood employee called police to report his truck stolen. Lakewood Busti police found Cody DiDomenico, who took the truck without permission. They also located a set of keys in connection to a different stolen vehicle from the Town of Ellicott.

Authorities say the second vehicle was found in the Village of Lakewood and turned back over to the Town of Ellicott. DiDomenico, of Jamestown, has been charged with grand larceny.

He was arraigned in a centralized arraignment and released Tuesday.