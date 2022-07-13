JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 59-year-old Jamestown man learned his fate Wednesday for selling fentanyl.
Alfredo Diaz, also known as Dindo, will spend 70 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute, and intent to distribute fentanyl, the United States Attorney’s Office said.
Undercover investigators bought Fentanyl from Diaz in April 2020. A search warrant was executed on May 13, 2020, at his home and storage unit. The investigation turned up around $8,000 and drug distribution paraphernalia, including glassine bags and a digital scale at his home.
In the storage unit, a black 2016 Cadillac SRX with a digital scale and packaging material and around $44,075 were seized, according to the USAO.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.