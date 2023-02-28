JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old Jamestown man was indicted on a murder charge Tuesday morning, according to the Chautauqua County District Attorney.
Tucker Richard was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree in connection to the shooting death of 57-year-old Scott Blake.
According to authorities, Scott was shot and killed in the Town of Ellicott on Jan. 6.
Richard is scheduled to return to court on March 31 for a discovery conference. Bail was set at $2.5 million cash, $5 million property bond, or $10 million partially secured at 10%. He remains in the Chautauqua County Jail.
