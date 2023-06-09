JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man who was involved in two fatal crashes pleaded guilty to charges stemming from both crashes, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s office announced Friday.

Randall Rolison is the man who was operating a tractor trailer that hit and killed 15-year-old Alexis Hughan while she was crossing West 6th Street on New Year’s Eve 2021 in Jamestown.

The second fatal crash occurred on December 3, 2022, when 71-year-old Linda Kraemer was killed after being ejected from her vehicle on State Route 83 in Arkwright when it was hit by a car being driven by Rolison. Kraemer’s husband Gary suffered injuries in the accident.

On Friday, Rolison pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter stemming from the first accident and aggravated vehicular homicide stemming from the second. A pending weapons possession charge was dismissed as a result of the plea.

Between the two charges, he faces 13 1/3 to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on August 28.