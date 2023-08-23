BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing time behind bars after pleading guilty for his role in operating a narcotics ring, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

Brian Cessna, 63, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute, and to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

The plea carries a mandatory, minimum penalty of 10 years and maximum of life behind bars, along with a $10,000,000 fine.

According to officials, Cessna bought and sold heroin and fentanyl, as part of a narcotics ring in Buffalo and Jamestown, for profit and his own use, during the course of the narcotics ring conspiracy.

Officials say Cessna assisted co-conspirator, Holly Berenguer, in selling heroin and fentanyl, for her own use and profit, delivering on her behalf, and collecting payments. They say an individual known as “Joey Cracks,” aka co-defendant Joseph Zaso, was Berenguer’s supply source. They say Cessna used his Fairview Avenue residence for drug trafficking purposes and allowed Berenguer to also use the residence to sell drugs.

Berenguer, and two co-defendants, Denver Komenda and Richard Philbrick, were previously convicted and are awaiting sentnecing. Charges are pending against additional co-defendants, Joseph Zaso, Brandon Andino, Justin Yuchnitz, and Kylie Lewis.

Cessna is scheduled for sentencing in Jan. 9.