Jamestown man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown, N.Y. resident Angelo Pollino, 34, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm Thursday before U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara, with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to Attorney Trini Ross.

Pollino was convicted of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and burglary in the third degree in Chautauqua County Court in January 2012, and was sentenced to one to three years in prison, which legally prohibits him from carrying a firearm.

On Jan. 24, 2019 Pollino burglarized a home in Ellicott, N.Y. with two other men, where he stole three handguns and several bank and credit cards. The cards were used the following day and Pollino traded two of the handguns for heroin, according to the Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 2 before Judge Arcara.