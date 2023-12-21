BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography in 2021, the U.S. Attorney announced Thursday.

23-year-old Brandon Uber admitted to sending a Snapchat image and video files of a 16-year-old engaging in sexual conduct in March 2021. In addition, Uber received images and videos from other users of social media apps. He also had online conversations with another minor, persuading the minor female to create videos of herself to send to him.

Uber stored the videos on various devices, including two cell phones and two tablets.

He pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography. He faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years along with a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on June 6, 2024.