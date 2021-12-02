Jamestown man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tyler Tedesco of Jamestown, N.Y. pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution of, 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, with a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life and a $10,000,000 fine.
According to Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua A. Violanti and Misha Coulson, Tedesco was an associate of co-defendant Rocco Beardsley, who has pending charges for leading a drug trafficking organization in the Jamestown area.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office also reported Tedesco stored and sold large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, collected and stored drug money and coordinated with co-conspirators to sell drugs, communicating via Facebook.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2 before Judge Arcara.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
