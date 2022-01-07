Jamestown man pleads guilty to possession, distribution of several drugs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jun Martinez, 28, of Jamestown, N.Y. pleaded guilty to several drug-related charges Friday before U.S. District Judge John Sinatra, Jr.

Martinez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 100+ grams of acetyl fentanyl, 400+ grams of fentanyl, 50+ grams of methamphetamine and 500+ grams of cocaine.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison with a maximum of life and a $10 million fine. The attorneys handling the case stated that Martinez received several large packages of cocaine, meth and heroin via mail from an out of state source during the conspiracy.

He also provided large quantities of crystal meth and heroin/fentanyl to an individual who then sold the drugs for profit. Said individual then supplied Martinez with funds for more narcotics. During a September 2020 trip to acquire more narcotics, Martinez was stopped by an Illinois State Trooper, who seized approximately 9,589 grams of meth, 3,157 grams of fentanyl and 2,241 grams of cocaine.

Investigators recovered more meth at Martinez’s residence in October 2020, while executing a search warrant. They also recovered drug paraphernalia and a drug ledger, as well as around $62,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 6, before Judge Sinatra.