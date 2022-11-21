JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man pleaded guilty to selling drugs that caused a person to overdose in 2020, the U.S. Attorney announced Monday.

It is said that as part of a conspiracy, 43-year-old Bradley Knapp of Jamestown bought and sold heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine for profit and his own use, using Facebook to conduct the activity as well as a residence on West 9th Street.

It is said that on August 12, 2020, Knapp sold approximately a gram of heroin/fentanyl to a person identified as M.H. The next day, the person took approximately half a gram and overdosed, having to receive multiple doses of Narcan to be revived.

Knapp pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he is sentenced on March 28, 2023.