BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related charges on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced.

Garson E. Butcher, 30, pleaded guilty on charges of distribution of fentanyl causing death, narcotics conspiracy and using and maintaining a drug-involved premises. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and $1 million fine.

According to the indictment, between March 2020 and June 2021, Butcher and a co-defendant, Alisha Centi, conspired with others to possess and sell fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. Additionally, they used residences on Fairview Avenue and Roland Road to manufacture and distribute those drugs.

On March 29, 2020, Butcher and Centi sold fentanyl to an individual which resulted in a death. They also sold heroin to an individual on September 28, 2020 which caused an individual to overdose, though they did regain consciousness after receiving Narcan.

Butcher is scheduled to be sentenced on March 14, 2023. Charges against Centi remain pending.