BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2021 slaying of a man in 2021, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s office said.

24-year-old Jonathan Camacho-Monge was sentenced on in the death of Angel Pacheco on Oct. 19, 2021 on Water Street in Jamestown.

Camacho-Monge was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in September.

As part of his sentence, he will also have five years of post-release supervision.