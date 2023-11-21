BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2021 slaying of a man in 2021, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s office said.
24-year-old Jonathan Camacho-Monge was sentenced on in the death of Angel Pacheco on Oct. 19, 2021 on Water Street in Jamestown.
Camacho-Monge was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in September.
As part of his sentence, he will also have five years of post-release supervision.
