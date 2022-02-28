JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from Jamestown was sentenced Monday after, authorities say, he sent sexually explicit emails and texts, requested nude photos from and had sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Richard LaFrance, 35, was convicted of enticement of a minor and was sentenced to 327 months (27 years and three months) in prison, in addition to a lifetime of supervision.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, LaFrance met the 14-year-old in April 2019 and began communicating with her via email and text. LaFrance reportedly met up with the girl twice and had sex with her.