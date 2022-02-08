Jamestown man shot in the back in apparent home invasion, police report

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police reported to a shooting at 3 N. Cowden Pl. just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

One male victim was reportedly shot in the back in what Jamestown Police believe was a home invasion robbery. Police say the suspects fled from the scene in a sedan and the victim was taken via airflight to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at (716) 483-8477.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information is learned.