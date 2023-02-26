JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man who is on parole was Tasered and arrested on several charges on Saturday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a building on the North Side of the town, where it was determined that 29-year-old Isaiah Parsons had a knife and had several altercations with other tenants of an apartment complex.

Police say he refused to comply and locked himself in an apartment. When he came out and was combative, police say they used a Taser on him.

He was charged with two counts of menacing, assault, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment. He is being held pending arraignment.

Parsons is on state parole stemming from an incident in 2015, where he was charged with attempted murder and assault among other charges.