Jamestown parolee charged, authorities find fentanyl and meth

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police arrested and charged Louis Rivera, 64 after a search of his home revealed he was in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Rivera is a parolee whose home was searched by authorities Friday at 8:30 a.m. Police found nine grams of Fentanyl, 4.7 grams of methamphetamine and packaging material in his 510 W. 6th Street home.

Police say Rivera was taken into custody and charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal using drug paraphernalia.

He’s being held on a parole violation warrant.

Police ask if you have any information about illegal sales and trafficking of narcotics in the Jamestown area to call the Drug Task Force Anonymous Tip Line at 483-Tips (8477).