JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Jamestown Police have seized drugs, guns, and cash after a year-long investigation they dubbed “Operation Crazy Ivan”.

Police say raids this week in Falconer and Kennedy produced dozens of firearms, several pounds of marijuana, as well as cocaine and cash.

They say in one search officers found 37 guns and 100,000 rounds of ammunition.

Police are not announcing any arrests tonight, but they say charges are coming.