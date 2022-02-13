Jamestown Police investigating after person is shot several times at large private event

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police are investigating after a person was shot several times at a private event on Cherry Street overnight Sunday.

Officers responded to 201 Cherry Street at 1:33 a.m. to a report of shots fired where a large number of people were in attendance.

When officers arrived they had a hard time reaching the victim for treatment because of how crowded the inside and outside of the building was, Jamestown Police said in a Sunday news release.

Officers did eventually get to the victim, applied a tourniquet and got him into an ambulance.

The victim was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for gunshot wounds to his lower extremities, he was later taken to UPMC Hamot for surgery. Police believe his injuries aren’t life threatening.

The search for a shooter is underway and anyone with information of asked to call Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7537 or through the JPD Tips line at (716) 483-8477. All tips are confidential.

JPD called in assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, Ellicott Police and Lakewood-Busti Police because of how many people were at the event.

The victim didn’t cooperate with invetigators, accoring to JPD.

Dajuan V. Hollingsworth, 36, of Jamestown was arrested at the event for obstructing governmental administration. Hollingsworth tried to remove items from the scene after police told him not to.

He was arrested and released on an apperance ticket.