Jamestown Police looking for information following afternoon shooting

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — After two people shot at each other in the City of Jamestown Friday afternoon, police are looking for any information about the incident.

An investigation revealed two unknown shooters unloaded bullets around 1:21 p.m. at Dover and Bowen Streets and fled the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at (716) 483-8477.

