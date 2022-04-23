JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jameston Police are searching for the person who punched a gas station employee in the face Friday night and stole a cash register.

Police responded to the Kwik Fill at 342 Forest Ave. at 11:28 p.m. to investigate a strong-arm robbery.

The subject, who’s believed to be a man, entered the Kwik Fill and demanded cash from the register, according to JPD. He punched the clerk in the face, stole the register and ran east from the store towards Superior Street.

The clerk was treated at the store by Jamestown Fire personnel.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7537 or the Anonymous Tipline at (716) 483-8477. Police say calls are confidential.