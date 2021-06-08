Jamestown police arrest man accused of attempting to “fish” from bank dropbox

UPDATE – June 10:

Jamestown police have made an arrest in this case. Dakota Kaltenbach, 34, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with attempted larceny and criminal tampering.

The woman who was with him was also identified, but she is not facing charges in relation to this.

Police say more charges are expected as they continue to investigate other incidents that happened earlier this Spring at two other Jamestown banks.

ORIGINAL:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police in Jamestown are trying to find a man and woman who used an unusual method of ‘fishing’ in their attempt to steal from a bank.

Police say the suspects tried to steal from the overnight drop box at the Lakeshore Savings Bank on Fourth Street.

Police say they used a fishing-type device to drop a sticky trap into the overnight drop box, aiming to snag a deposit bag and pull it out of the dropbox.

According to police, that device became stuck in the dropbox and the suspects left empty-handed.

Police say there have been similar incidents at another local bank.