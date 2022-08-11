JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown resident was arrested on Thursday on drug charges after police say they conducted a search warrant.

Police say they executed a search warrant at an apartment on Colfax Avenue at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday. They found 49-year-old Jason L. Parker of Jamestown inside as well as quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree in the same charge as well as criminally using drug paraphernalia.