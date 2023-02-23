JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Jamestown residents were arrested Thursday morning following a narcotics investigation and ensuing search warrant that led to the discovery of drugs, the Jamestown Police Department announced.

Timothy Blakemore and Kim Nutting, both 48, were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Police say the search warrant was executed around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday in an apartment at 271 Fairmount Ave. Once Jamestown police SWAT members made entry, they found Blakemore and Nutting inside. A search located 10.6 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials and scales.

Due to the living conditions in the apartment, the Department of Development was called to assist with an inspection, which determined it had to be condemned. Two dogs living inside the apartment appeared to be in good health and were taken to a local kennel to be held.

