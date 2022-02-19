Jamestown traffic stop turns up two loaded weapons and DWI charge

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police slapped the handcuffs on an alleged drunk driver and two passengers early Saturday morning after a traffic stop turned up two loaded handguns.

The trio was stopped by police around 2:17 a.m. on Institute Street in Jamestown for driving with no headlights. The driver, Erin L. Olmstead, 41, was behind the wheel drunk and charged with aggravated DWI, alcohol open container and operating without headlights, according to JPD.

Officers spotted a handgun on the floor in the backseat of the vehicle. An investigation revealed that the weapon was loaded, and a second loaded handgun was found on the front seat passenger.

The two passengers, Joel Coleman Jr, 20, of Jamestown, and Allen C. Jackson, 23, of Buffalo, were charged with second-degree felony criminal possession of a weapon.

Olmstead was processed and released from custody, Coleman and Jackson are behind bars waiting for arraignment.

Courtesy: Jamestown Police Department