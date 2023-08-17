BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman admitted to her role in a sex trafficking conspiracy that involved minors in 2020, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.
Authorities say that between August and November 2020, 26-year-old Jasmin Osteen conspired with other people to coerce two 17-year-olds to engage in commercial sex acts. The teens were brought to a hotel in Buffalo, where they were supplied with alcohol and drugs.
Osteen then contacted clients, who engaged in sex acts with the teens. She used Facebook to arrange the acts and then received a majority of the proceeds.
She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. She faces up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine when she is sentenced on December 19.

