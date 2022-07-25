ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman was arrested on Friday for driving on drugs with an infant in the car.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s stopped a vehicle on Rt. 60 in the Town of Ellicott at 12:54 p.m. 35-year-old Brandi C. Bartlow was found to be driving while impaired by drugs with her infant child in the vehicle.

Bartlow was charged with driving while ability-impaired by drugs, aggravated driving while ability-impaired by drugs with a child less than 16 years old, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated unlicensed operation, a broken windshield, unregistered motor vehicle, improper plates and operating without insurance.

The arrest is a felony due to the infant in the car.

She was held at Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment and will appear at the Town of Ellicott Court at a later date.

