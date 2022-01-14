Joseph Belstadt sentenced 25 years to life in prison years for 1993 killing of Mandy Steingasser

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joseph Belstadt will spend 25 years to life in prison years behind bars for the 1993 killing of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser.

Belstadt was convicted by a jury in November for the killing of Steingasser.

Steingasser was last seen alive getting into Belstadt’s car on September 19, 1993, in North Tonawanda.

Her body was found more than a month later on October 25 in Bond Lake Park in Lewiston.

The jury had 28 years’ worth of testimony to consider and 45 witnesses were called during the trial.

Two pubic hairs found in the backseat of Belstadt’s car were tested in 2017 and were found to be Steingasser’s.

The timeline was also a key part of the case. During the trial, attorneys on both sides presented their version of events, which only differed by a matter of minutes.

Joseph Belstadt addressed the court saying “I am not the person who killed Mandy.” He went on to say he’s sorry for her family’s pain and suffering but, “they’re not going to get justice today because they did get the wrong guy.” @news4buffalo — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) January 14, 2022 News 4 Reporter Kayla Green

Ultimately, the jury found Belstadt guilty of second-degree murder.

He’s been in Niagara County Sheriff’s custody since his conviction.